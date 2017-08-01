Bail Denied For Teen Accused Of Murdering 6-year-old

CANTON, Miss. (AP) – A Mississippi judge is still denying bail to one of three teenagers charged with capital murder in the shooting death of a 6-year-old boy.

Local media report that Madison County Circuit Judge Bill Chapman denied the request made Monday by 17-year-old Dwan Wakefield, who remains jailed.

Also still jailed without bail are 17-year-old D’Allen Washington and 19-year-old Byron McBride.

Kingston Frazier was asleep in his mother’s car when it was stolen from a Jackson supermarket parking lot May 18.

He was found shot dead on the rear floorboard hours later.

Lawyer Tom Fortner argued that Wakefield didn’t participate in the death in a way meriting murder charges.

District Attorney Michael Guest has said a grand jury could consider reduced charges against Wakefield and Washington.

Statements have named McBride as the shooter.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)