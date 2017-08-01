Amber Alert Issued for 3-Year Old Skyi Wood

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) – Alabama Police Department is looking for Skyi Nevah Wood and needs public assistance.

Skyi is described as

White female

Brown hair

Brown Eyes

Skyi was last seen wearing a black and purple dress with silver shoes. The child may be seen with Amber Nichol Byers, 28-years old in a dark colored Chevy Tahoe or Suburban.

They were last seen traveling east on Cleveland Avenue in Attalla at 9:20 p.m. on July 27th.

Amber is described as

White female

5’0 tall

Weighs 125 pounds

Anyone that may have information on where Skyi Nevah Wood may be is asked to contact Attalla Police Department at (256)538-7837