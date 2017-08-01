Amber Alert Issued for 3-Year Old Skyi Wood

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) – Alabama Police Department is looking for Skyi Nevah Wood and needs public assistance.
Skyi is described as
- White female
- Brown hair
- Brown Eyes
Skyi was last seen wearing a black and purple dress with silver shoes. The child may be seen with Amber Nichol Byers, 28-years old in a dark colored Chevy Tahoe or Suburban.
They were last seen traveling east on Cleveland Avenue in Attalla at 9:20 p.m. on July 27th.
Amber is described as
- White female
- 5’0 tall
- Weighs 125 pounds
Anyone that may have information on where Skyi Nevah Wood may be is asked to contact Attalla Police Department at (256)538-7837