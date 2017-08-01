Amber Alert Issued for 3-Year Old Skyi Wood

WKRG Staff Published: Updated:
Skyi Nevah Wood

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) – Alabama Police Department is looking for Skyi Nevah Wood and needs public assistance.

Skyi is described as

Skyi Nevah Wood
  • White female
  • Brown hair
  • Brown Eyes

Skyi was last seen wearing a black and purple dress with silver shoes.  The child may be seen with Amber Nichol Byers, 28-years old in a dark colored Chevy Tahoe or Suburban.

They were last seen traveling east on Cleveland Avenue in Attalla at 9:20 p.m. on July 27th.

Amber is described as

Amber Nichol Bryers
  • White female
  • 5’0 tall
  • Weighs 125 pounds

Anyone that may have information on where Skyi Nevah Wood may be is asked to contact Attalla Police Department at (256)538-7837

 

 

