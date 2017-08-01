After Attacking Men Downtown Assailants Call for Ride

Two men are hoping for help to catch a group of men who attacked them in downtown Mobile.

It happened early last month on Dauphin Street. Owen Cotter and Daniel Thompson say they were heckled by a belligerent crowd but kept walking.

Not long after that, they say they were jumped by the same group. Cotter had cuts and bruises, but Thompson had multiple fractures to his leg.

The attackers escaped Owen and Daniel say detectives told them they left in a ride sharing car, but they cannot track them down.

“I would like to see humble cooperation from the company where they will give us the information we need to follow through with this case and we want to find the individuals that jumped us and did this to him and to me and see justice served,” said Cotter.

Mobile police only confirm that they are investigating the incident. The victims describe the attackers as white males in their early 20’s.