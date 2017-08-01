A Woman’s Life was Saved When Captors Couldn’t Drive a Stick

COLUMBIA, S.C. (KSAT) — A South Carolina student was abducted by several armed carjackers last week. She was saved because her captors couldn’t drive a stick shift, according to authorities.

Jordan Dinsmore, a criminal justice student, was on her way home from her night job when cops say three men attacked her and threatened her life, demanding her valuables.

When they allegedly tried to steal her 2009 Scion, cops say that the men hit a snag, they didn’t know how to drive a manual transmission car.

This was apparently too much for one of the men and he fled the scene.

Dinsmore says the two remaining suspects then forced her to drive them to an ATM, allegedly threatening to sexually assault her.

When she was getting cash from the ATM, she took the moment to unbuckle her seat belt. After driving away, when they approached an intersection, she put the car into neutral, opened the door and rolled out screaming for help.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office is reportedly investigating, though they haven’t made any arrests yet. Dinsmore is definitely shaken from the traumatic experience, but she seems resolved in one key aspect.

“I’m going to be driving a manual for the rest of my life,” she told The State.