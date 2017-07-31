Watch: New Jersey Gov. Christie Confronts Heckling Fan

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WKRG) –

Another ballpark response for Chris Christie.

Carrying a basket of nachos, the New Jersey governor was caught on video confronting a Chicago Cubs fan during Sunday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The video circulating on Twitter showed Christie leaning over to nearly get in the man’s face at Miller Park, holding the order of nachos in his left hand.

“You’re a big shot,” Christie says before walking down the stairs.

Local news outlet WISN reports that the person who captured the incident on video is a reporter for their local news station. He is also related to Brad Joseph, who Christie can be seen speaking with in the video.

Christie was in Milwaukee this weekend to watch the Brewers and Cubs, and was at Friday night’s series opener.

His son, Andrew, works in the Brewers’ baseball operations department.