UPDATE: Missing Child Located

UPDATE July 31 8:15 a.m. – Avery Williams has been located.

No details on Avery’s condition or where he was located.

Origianal Story

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a state-wide missing child alert for an 8-year-old boy from Prattville.

Avery Williams was last seen Sunday afternoon wearing green camouflage pants, an orange shirt and black shoes. He was in the area of Candlestick Park in Prattville.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Avery Williams please contact the