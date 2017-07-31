U.S. Facing Staggering Pilot Shortage

(CNN) — Depending on who you ask, the U.S. could face a shortage of pilots in the near future.

Boeing released its forecast this week stating that for airlines to meet the demand for air travel, in the next 20 years, airlines in North America are going to need 177-thousand new pilots.

Not having enough pilots could wreak havoc on air travel, grounding planes and reducing service to some cities if routes are cut or curtailed.

Still, pilots and their unions contend there is no shortage, only a perceived one.

They say rather than change standards, airlines need to increase existing pilots’ pay and that would attract more people to the profession.