Tropical Storm Emily Forms In The Gulf

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) — Tropical Storm Emily has formed in the Gulf of Mexico, just off the coast of Florida.

Governor Rick Scott spoke with the Florida Division of Emergency Management Monday morning for an update on the potential storm impacts.

Tropical Storm Emily formed about 65 miles southwest of Tampa.

The storm is expected to bring 2 to 4 inches of rain through Monday night on the west coast of Central Florida.

According to an emailed press release from the office of Governor Scott, the tropical storm is scheduled to move across the Florida peninsula and exit the state on the east-central Florida coast around midnight.

Governor Scott said, “As we know in Florida, storms can quickly develop, bringing severe weather to our state in a moment’s notice. Last night, this storm posed no threat to Florida. Now, after rapidly intensifying overnight, a tropical depression will impact the Tampa area and Floridians must prepare for impacts to Southwest Florida. Just as with last year’s storms, I encourage Floridians to get prepared and visit FLGetAPlan.com.”

“We are working closely with the National Hurricane Center and continuing to monitor the storm’s development and its potential impacts to Florida. We know that heavy rainfall is expected across Central Florida for the next few days. Our focus is on keeping Florida families safe and we will continue to release updates on this storm as it develops.”

FDEM Director Bryan Koon, said, “With Tropical Depression Six off the coast, all Floridians must be prepared. We are continuing to monitor this storm and its potential impacts, and I encourage everyone to visit FLGetAPlan.com to find storm resources and information.”