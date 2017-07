MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) — Travelers can expect some delays on the I-10 Eastbound.

An accident occurred I-10 eastbound between Rangeline Road and I-65 that involves injuries.

Travelers have to get in the right hand lane to be able to get through as emergency vehicles are on the scene.

Traffic is backed up to about Rangeline Road and maybe even be on so that’s close to a 3 mile backup right now trying to get towards I-65, might want to use Highway 90 as an alternate