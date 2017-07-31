TAKE 5: Round Out National Ice Cream Month With Blue Bell’s Sweet ‘N Salty Sundae

Now here’s how to do it:

1. Start by heating up a handful of mini chocolate chips until nice & melted. This can be easily done in the microwave at :30 seconds or so.

2. While that’s warming up, break up some pretzels and place them aside with the solid, mini chocolate chips.

3. Once the chocolate is melted, run the rim of the waffle bowl into the melted chocolate.

4. Dip the chocolate-coated waffle bowl into the mini chocolate chips and broken pretzel bites.

5. Put a scoop of Sweet ‘N Salty Crunch right in the middle of your waffle bowl, finishing it off with your favorite toppings!