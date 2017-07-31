State of Emergency Declared in South Florida

Related Coverage Tropical Storm Emily Forms In The Gulf

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) — Governor Rick Scott has declared a state of Emergency for 31 counties in Florida.

The state of emergency is a response to Tropical Storm Emily, so the state is able to work with local governments.

According to an emailed press release from the office of Governor Rick Scott, tropical storm warnings are currently in effect for the following: Pinellas, Hillsborough, Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte and Lee Counties.

Currently, there are no evacuation orders and the Florida National Guard is ready to assist with any storm related impacts.

Governor Scott said, “Earlier this morning, Tropical Depression Six was upgraded to Tropical Storm Emily and tropical storm warnings are currently in effect along Florida’s west coast. Upon learning of this tropical system from the National Hurricane Center, the State of Florida immediately engaged to prepare for any potential storm impacts. I have declared a state of emergency across 31 counties to ensure that every community has the resources they need, and that state, regional and local agencies can easily work together to keep people prepared during Tropical Storm Emily.”

Governor Scott reminds residents, storms can develop rapidly so it is important to be prepared.