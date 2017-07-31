Scaramucci Listed as Dead in Harvard Alumni Directory, Apology Issued

WKRG Staff Published:

(CNN) — As if now former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci didn’t have enough drama in his life, the latest edition of the Harvard Law School Alumni directory lists him as deceased.

There’s an asterisk by his name which indicates an alumnus who died since the last directory was published in 2011.

In a statement, Harvard says indeed, there is an error in the listing.

If offered sincere apologies and says the mistake will be corrected in subsequent editions.

Scaramucci graduated from Harvard Law in 1989.

 

