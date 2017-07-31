President Trump swears in new chief of staff John Kelly

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is swearing in Marine retired Gen. John Kelly as his new White House chief of staff.

In an Oval Office ceremony, Trump predicts Kelly will do a “spectacular job.”

The president denies there is “chaos” in the White House, despite a particularly tumultuous stretch. And he says things are going “very well.”

Trump is declining to say just what Kelly will do differently from Reince Preibus, whom Trump ousted as chief of staff late last week.

Kelly previously served as the Department of Homeland Security secretary.

Trump has said he hopes Kelly can bring some military order to an administration weighed down by a stalled legislative agenda, infighting among West Wing aides and a stack of investigations.

