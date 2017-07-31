Police Chase Puts Into Question Prichard’s Use Of Deadly Force Policy

PRICHARD, Ala. (WRKG) — A police chase in Prichard over the weekend is putting into question their policy for use of deadly force.

During this chase, it seems an officer put himself into a more dangerous situation than was necessary, possibly endangering others.

In a traffic stop Saturday afternoon, police say they spotted LaDarren Dixon driving a stolen vehicle. They pulled him over, but before an officer could approach, they say Dixon drove off, leading police on a chase. At one point, an officer put himself in the path of the stolen vehicle, firing his weapon to get him to stop.

In Mobile’s Use of Deadly Force policy, it says you never fire your weapon at the fleeing felon unless there is no other way to avoid the oncoming vehicle.

“It’s kind of dangerous,” says Christina Green.

Christina Green says she’s not sure if police should be chasing these guys, let alone firing their weapon at them.

“What if you don’t have the right vehicle, what if the bullet goes behind that car and hits the next one, what if the vehicle reacted and flipped on him or something, you know, he could have injured himself and others in the process.”

We asked Prichard for their use of deadly force policy. They say they have one, but the people who have the authority to give it to the media were all out of the office today.