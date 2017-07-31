PHOTOS: Truck Dangles From Interstate in Florida

By Published:
Photo by Sgt. Steve Gaskins, Florida Highway Patrol

TAMPA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Florida truck driver came just inches from plunging off an interstate in Tampa Monday morning.

Sergeant Steve Gaskins with the Florida Highway Patrol tweeted a photo showing the truck dangling off an exit ramp guardrail. In the photo, you can see how it affected traffic on the interstate below the dangling truck.

The crash happened on I-4 westbound at the I-275 exit around 10:45 a.m. It’s still unclear what caused the truck to crash.

In a tweet from Tampa Police, you can see the truck from another angle.

Despite how scary the pictures look, no one was hurt.

