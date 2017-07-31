PHOTOS: Truck Dangles From Interstate in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Florida truck driver came just inches from plunging off an interstate in Tampa Monday morning.

Sergeant Steve Gaskins with the Florida Highway Patrol tweeted a photo showing the truck dangling off an exit ramp guardrail. In the photo, you can see how it affected traffic on the interstate below the dangling truck.

Tampa: WB I-4 ramp to I-275 closed due to CMV crash. Seek other routes. pic.twitter.com/gEsAZhdJQm — Sgt. Steve Gaskins (@SteveG717) July 31, 2017

The crash happened on I-4 westbound at the I-275 exit around 10:45 a.m. It’s still unclear what caused the truck to crash.

In a tweet from Tampa Police, you can see the truck from another angle.

Captured on TPD Cam…accident on WB I-4 ramp to SB I-275. Our friends at FHP responding to investigate. pic.twitter.com/iKkcbfW60N — TampaPD (@TampaPD) July 31, 2017

Despite how scary the pictures look, no one was hurt.