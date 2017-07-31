Mayor Stimpson to Make Announcement Regarding Carnival Cruise

WKRG Staff Published: Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Mayor, Sandy Stimpson, is expected to make an announcement about Carnival Cruise Lines after his return from Miami Monday night.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson flew to Miami on Sunday, July 30th to meet with the Carnival Executives.

He plans to start negotiating an extension on the cruise-line contract for Mobile.  The meeting will took place on Monday July 31st.

Carnival Cruise started sailing out of Mobile on November 9th 2016 after leaving for 4 years.  The Carnival contract ends on November, 27 2017.

