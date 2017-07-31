Mayor Stimpson Runs Into Boogie Cousins at Miami Airport

You just never know who you’re gonna find at the airport, though NBA superstars tend to stand out.

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson found New Orleans Pelicans forward/center DeMarcus “Boogie” Cousins at Miami International Airport on Monday, according to Stimpson’s twitter account. Cousins is from Mobile, having played high school hoops at LeFlore High School nearly a decade ago.

Look who I found in the Miami airport! My friend and Mobile's own @boogiecousins. So appreciative of his support for our city. pic.twitter.com/AqIbXwhol7 — Sandy Stimpson (@MayorStimpson) July 31, 2017

Stimpson is in Miami meeting with Carnival executives regarding future business in the Port City. The Carnival Fantasy currently calls Mobile it’s port of call, and Stimpson has stated he wants it to stay that way. The mayor is expected to make a big announcement later Monday.

Stimpson is also gearing up for election season. He’s facing three challengers in Mobile’s Mayoral Race, including former Mayor Sam Jones.

Cousins is preparing for his eighth season in the NBA, and his first full season with the Pelicans after a trade from the Sacramento Kings last year.