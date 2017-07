(CNN) — It’s official! 2028 Olympic athletes will be soaking up the California sun.

The International Olympic Committee struck a deal with the city of Los Angeles and the LA2024 Bid Committee Monday, leading to the ‘City of Angels’ hosting the summer games in 2028.

2028 will be the first summer games hosted in the U.S. since Atlanta in 1996.

Los Angeles also hosted the Olympics in 1932 and 1984.