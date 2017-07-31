Live Traffic Blog

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) —

6:06 a.m. – Updating your Monday morning commute we continue to look good out here on the Bayway and Causeway as traffic volume starts to pick up a little bit headed towards Mobile. No problems through either of the tunnels which are both open. A new accident; Mobile Police on the scene at Airport at Downtowner. It involves a Wave bus and another vehicle but thankfully no injuries. Through Baldwin County we’re looking good, Alabama Highway Patrol reporting no accidents. In Pensacola we’re moving along nicely according to Florida Highway Patrol and Pensacola Police there.

5:55 a.m. – It’s a pretty smooth start for your early Monday morning commute if you need to get out on the Bayway or Causeway over the next few minutes, both directions moving along smoothly with medium to light traffic volume. No accidents through either of the tunnels and both tunnels are open by the way including the Bankhead tunnel. Mobile Police and Alabama Highway Patrol reporting no accidents right now. Pensacola Police and Florida Highway Patrol reporting no accidents in the Pensacola area as well.

5:26 a.m. – Updating your Monday morning commute, we are still rolling along smoothly on the Bayway and Causeway . Through both tunnels moving along well without any major trouble spots. Both Mobile Police and Alabama Highway Patrol reporting no accidents to begin your morning commute and on the Panhandle Florida Highway Patrol not on the scene of any trouble spots as well.

5:06 a.m. – Good morning it’s a good-looking start here on your early Monday morning. Crossing the Bayway and Causeway we’re flowing along nicely. No problems through either of the tunnels. The Bankhead tunnel is open at this time. It was closed a portion of yesterday with an issue with the truck trying to go through that didn’t fit. We’ve got a disabled vehicle there on New Bay Bridge Road at the 165 on ramp but it’s off to the side of the road. Mobile Police reporting no accidents right now. Looking good recording to Alabama Highway Patrol and no trouble spots on the Panhandle according to Florida Highway Patrol.