Live Dog Races to End at the Mobile Greyhound Park

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In response to a declining demand, Mobile Greyhound Park will eliminate live races at the end of August. They will continue to offer a simulcast of races originating from other locations. In 1991 there were 62 active greyhound tracks unsupported by other forms of gaming. Today, Mobile Greyhound Park is only one of two. Of course, this will bring changes for team members and kennels currently serving MGP.

In 1991 there were 62 active greyhound tracks unsupported by other forms of gaming. Today, Mobile Greyhound Park is only one of two. This will bring changes for team members and kennels currently serving MGP.

The park plans to assist kennel owners with relocation, adoption, and ongoing care of the approximately 400 greyhounds currently providing service to MGP. Some of the animals may be moved to many different tracks around the country including our Pensacola Greyhound Park. Some will be adopted into loving homes. They routinely place over 600 greyhounds each year through Mobile Greyhound Pet Adoption Kennel and have relationships with approximately a dozen other adoption agencies across the country that will help with placement.

The park has also implemented a program which will support kennels with care, feeding, housing, and veterinary services while each greyhound is matched to a suitable new environment. Anyone interested in adopting a greyhound can phone The Mobile Greyhound Pet Adoption Kennel at 251-653-5000 Ext 102 for details.