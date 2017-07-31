Last Day to Register for US Senate Primary in Alabama

By Published:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Today is the deadline to register to vote in Alabama’s U.S. Senate primary.

Voters have until midnight on July 31 to register to vote in the Aug. 15 primary. Crowded fields of Republicans and Democrats are vying to replace Attorney General Jeff Sessions in the U.S. Senate.

It’s too late to file in person, but you can register online here.

A primary runoff, if needed, will be held on Sept. 26. The general election will be held Dec. 12.

The seat is currently held by Sen. Luther Strange. Strange, U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, former Chief Justice Roy Moore, state Sen. Trip Pittman and Dr. Randy Brinson are among the Republicans in the race. The Democratic field includes former U.S. Attorney Doug Jones and Michael Hansen, the director of the environmental group Gasp.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s