Game of Thrones Allegedly Hacked

(CNN) — HBO is investigating a hack that happened Monday, targeting three of its shows.

According to Entertainment Weekly, it is still unclear what information was stolen, though the hacker allegedly took the script for next week’s episode of Game of Thrones.

This is not the first leak for the popular fantasy drama. In 2015, four episodes were leaked shortly after the fifth season premiere.

This time around, hackers also leaked episodes from the HBO shows Ballers and Room 104, which star Dwayne the Rock Johnson and James Van Der Beek.

HBO has declined to comment.