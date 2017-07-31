“Dear Renters, Take Your Guns With You When You Go,” WCSO Warns

Walton County, Fla (WRKG) — The Walton County Sheriff’s Office has a message for those vacationing on its beautiful stretch of paradise. Take your guns with you when you go.

Over the weekend, Walton County Sheriff’s Deputies picked up seven guns found by cleaning crews at rental properties across the county. Since Memorial Day weekend, 20 guns have been turned into WCSO and listed in found property. This is an alarming number for more than one reason.

The first, it’s only a matter of time before a cleaning crew does not discover the weapon left by previous renters. When new vacationers check-in with children in tow, the outcome could be tragic.

Secondly, the weapon could end up in the wrong hands and a crime committed.

We are looking at these instances as an opportunity to spread education to those coming to enjoy our beautiful beaches. Please encourage those who rent from you or those you may know coming on vacation to double check for possessions before departing. If you own a gun, LEADS ONLINE is a great resource for storing valuable information about handguns and other possessions in the event it is lost or stolen.

Of the seven guns left from over the weekend, two individuals have reached out to us to be returned. Guns held past 90 days are sent to be destroyed or are used for training purposes.