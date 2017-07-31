Chicago Cubs Give Steve Bartman a World Series Championship Ring

(CNN) — The most infamous Cubs fan of 2003, Steve Bartman received a 2016 World Series Championship ring on Monday in an effort to ease the sting of his long-running public ridicule.

The Chicago Cubs organization released a statement along with the ring, acknowledging the burden Bartman has endured sing famously catching a fly ball at a championship game over a decade ago.

A die-hard fan, Bartman was deeply moved by the gesture, saying he saw the ring not only as a symbol of a historic achievement in sports but a reminder for how we should treat each other.

We went on to thank the owners and the entire Cubs organization for welcoming him back into the fan family, saying, “I am relieved and hopeful that the saga of the 2003 foul ball incident surrounding my family and me is over.”

Bartman and his family plan on staying out of the spotlight from here on out.