BREAKING: 12 Inmates Escape from Alabama Jail

JASPER, Ala. (WKRG) Law enforcement officers in North Alabama are searching for two of twelve inmates who escaped from the Walker County Jail near Jasper.

Jail officials have not said how the men escaped on Sunday.

Ten of the inmates have been recaptured, but officials have only released pictures of six of those inmates.

The inmates are between 18-30 years old and were in jail on charges ranging from attempted murder to disorderly conduct.

News 5 is following this breaking news with our sister station in Birmingham.