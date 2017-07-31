Bradley Byrne Talks Issues in Baldwin County Town Hall Meetings

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Byrne touched on a lot of topics in the hour long meeting but those issues that seem to be grabbing national headlines were not on the minds of voters here at home.

Healthcare and Tax reform, budgets and the cost of a wall across the southern border were all on the minds of voters that packed the City Hall chambers in Fairhope.

But when it comes to President Trump’s tax returns, the Russia investigation, even the latest firing in Washington of communications director Anthony Scaramucci, not much was said. “I’m glad Scaramucci is gone, he was a distraction but he is not really impacting my constituents and the Russian probe is just not on the mind of my constituents. They sent us to Washington to get a job done, health care and these other issues and all this other stuff is a distraction and they don’t want us to be distracted so I am not going to be distracted by it,” said Byrne.

He blames the lack of action in Congress on a log-jam in the Senate. He says the House has sent close to 300 bills to the Senate that is still waiting for action.

Several people were turned away from the town hall meeting because the venue was full. Byrne says that was necessary because of heightened security concerns since the shooting earlier this year at the Congressional baseball practice that critically injured Congressman Steve Scalise.

Another town hall is scheduled Thursday in Gulf Shores at City Hall. That meeting gets underway at 3 pm.