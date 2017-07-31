Boy With Down Syndrome Singing Goes Viral

WKRG Staff Published:

PROSPER, Texas (CBS) – A video of a Texas boy belting out a Whitney Houston song has gone viral, with over five million views.

Many have probably sung Whitney Houston’s “If I Don’t Have You,” in the car or shower, but when Dane Miller sang it, more than five million people watched it on Facebook.

Dane was born with Down syndrome. The nine year old lives in Prosper, Texas, north of Dallas. The video was recorded Monday, as the boy’s dad was with him in the car. A family member shared it on Facebook, and it’s almost as popular as the Whitney Houston version.

The family says they’ve started a you-tube channel for him, called Amazing Dane.

