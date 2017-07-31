Bookings for Carnival Cruises Strong for 2018

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) — Travel experts say there are no signs that bookings for Carnival Cruises from Mobile well into 2018 are slowing down.

Springdale travels Mari Muscat says part of the demand centers around changes Carnival made to some of its trips next years. Just this past April the cruise line said it would offer trips from Mobile to destinations like Belize, Grand Cayman, Key West and even Panama. Some would be 6, 8 or even 10 day trips.

The strength of the reservations is one good reason these travel experts believe Carnival will extend its contract with the city.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson was in Miami Monday meeting with the C-E-O of carnival with a big announcement set for Monday evening, according to the Mayor’s office.