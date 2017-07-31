Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey Visits Gulf Coast To Address Law Enforcement Leaders

By Published: Updated:

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) – Governor Kay Ivey will be in Orange Beach today.

Ivey will address the Alabama Sheriffs Association and the Alabama Association of Chiefs of Police.

The events are scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. and 9:50 a.m.

Governor Ivey will address the Alabama Sheriff’s Association at 27200 Perdido Beach Boulevard at 9:00 a.m.

She addresses the Alabama Association of Chiefs of Police at the Orange Beach Event Center at the Wharf, 4671 Wharf Parkway, at 9:50 a.m.

These appearances are not open to the public.

News Five will bring you information on the scheduled meeting as details become available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s