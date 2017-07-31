Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey Visits Gulf Coast To Address Law Enforcement Leaders

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) – Governor Kay Ivey will be in Orange Beach today.

Ivey will address the Alabama Sheriffs Association and the Alabama Association of Chiefs of Police.

The events are scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. and 9:50 a.m.

Governor Ivey will address the Alabama Sheriff's Association at 27200 Perdido Beach Boulevard at 9:00 a.m.

She addresses the Alabama Association of Chiefs of Police at the Orange Beach Event Center at the Wharf, 4671 Wharf Parkway, at 9:50 a.m.

These appearances are not open to the public.

