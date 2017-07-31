Alabama Education Association Uninvited from New Teacher Orientation

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — When the new Mobile County teachers break for lunch during new teacher orientation, they’re usually met by members of the Alabama Education Association bearing sandwiches at the School System’s central office, as well as other vendors, but this year was different.

AEA Director Jessie McDaniel says they received an email on Friday abruptly stating that vendors were no longer allowed at Monday’s orientation.

“We were obviously very disappointed, not just for us, but for the teachers who need this information and these services that we provide,” McDaniel said mentioning that they were allowed to leave packets of information in the morning, but not allowed to distribute lunch and network as they have in the past. “It makes me wonder why this policy hasn’t been enforced for 10, 20 years and does it even apply to AEA.? We technically are not even a vendor. We are the professional organization for public school employees. There are some question marks more than anything about ‘why now.’ We don’t even understand if this applies to us.”

Superintendent Martha Peek said the last minute decision came from a shift in orientation scheduling.

“This year, beginning Tuesday through next Monday, we will have professional development that will be taking place throughout the school system. We looked at that and thought how can we really make sure it’s focused, that there are not any interruptions, that people come in and we go right into our program? With that being said, we asked that no vendors come in,” Peek said. “It’s not specific to any organization or vendor, it’s for everyone who comes in and interacts in the Mobile County Public School System.”

Despite not being allowed at orientation, members of AEA set up tents in the parking lot of the nearby Winn Dixie and handed out dozens of Chick-fi-la sandwiches to new teachers who were breaking for lunch during orientation.

“Regardless of where we have to go, we’re going to continue to show our appreciation for these school teachers,” McDaniel said.