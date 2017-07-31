A&E’s ‘The First 48’ to Feature Mobile Police Detectives Thursday

WKRG Staff Published:
Photo from A&E Website

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A&E’s crime series ‘The First 48’ is airing an episode on Thursday that takes place right here in Mobile.

The episode will feature the Mobile Police Department following a case when a homeless man is gunned down on the sidewalk, Mobile detectives discover a petty motive.

‘The First 48’ takes viewers behind the scenes of real-life investigations as it follows homicide detectives in the critical first 48 hours of murder investigations, giving viewers unprecedented access to crime scenes, interrogations, and forensic processing.

