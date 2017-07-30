Schools to split funding to renovate, classroom equipment

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – Sixteen schools across a city in Alabama will receive money through government bonds to renovate and provide equipment for classrooms.

The Tuscaloosa News reports the Tuscaloosa City Board of Education approved the designation of 16 schools in the school system as sites for the qualified zone academy bond funding, a zero-interest federal program. The Alabama State Department of Education allocated $2 million as part of the funding, which will be split $125,000 per school.

Statewide, QZAB funding covers $14 million.

A school official for the county says funding is awarded to schools with at least 35 percent of students who participate in the free and reduced lunch plan.

