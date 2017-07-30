PPD Searching for Person Ramming Cars on the Beach

By Published: Updated:

Update:

Officers are now in the area of 17th and Wright St. looking for the suspect wanted by the ECSO for striking several vehicles on the beach.

Original story:

Pensacola, FL (WKRG)- The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office along with the Pensacola Police Department are searching for a person who allegedly rammed cars on the beach.

The Pensacola Police Department confirming this on their twitter page around 8:30 pm on Saturday.

Gregory and 14th Avenue in Pensacola near Bayfront Parkway are where authorities are searching for the suspect.

This is a developing story.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s