Nashville Mayor’s Son Dies; Drug Overdose Suspected

LITTLETON, Colorado (CNN) – The Mayor of Nashville’s son died of a drug overdose Saturday night.

It happened in the Denver suburb of Littleton, Colorado, where 22–year-old Max Barry was living.

He moved there recently after graduating from University of Puget Sound in Tacoma, Washington.

The death solicited messages of condolence from local and national politicians, including New York Mayor Bill De Blasio.

Max was Mayor Megan Barry’s only child. He was by her side in 2015 when she was sworn into office. Her press secretary says she is taking time off, but is still fulfilling her mayoral duties.

Sean Braisted, the Mayor’s press secretary says, “You know, this is a difficult time for any parent, any family member, and especially — or certainly if you’re the mayor of Nashville. She has been coordinating closely with top staff and with other elected officials. And she is going to take time to mourn the loss of her son with her husband Bruce and her family, who are coming into town. But if there’s an emergency situation where her attention is needed, she is certainly ready and able to do so.”

Megan Barry is the first woman to serve as Nashville’s Mayor. Her husband, Bruce, is a professor at Vanderbilt University.