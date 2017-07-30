Multiple Pedestrians Struck in Los Angeles

Update: Authorities say a vehicle plowed into a group of people on a Los Angeles sidewalk, sending eight people to the hospital with injuries.

Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart says the crash was reported Sunday afternoon on Pico Boulevard in the Mid-Wilshire area.

Stewart said a 44-year-old man suffered critical injuries, three were seriously hurt and four others were taken to the hospital in fair condition. An off-duty firefighter with the department was in the crowd but did not get injured.

Video footage from a news helicopter show a white van coming to rest on the sidewalk. The vehicle appeared to have knocked down a white picket fence surrounding outdoor seating for diners at The Fish Spot restaurant.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Los Angeles police spokesman Josh Rubenstein said the crash appeared to be an accident.

