Four Escambia County Residents Homeless After House Fire

WKRG Staff Published:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Florida (WKRG) — Four people are homeless after a fire destroyed their home.

Around 7:00 a.m. Sunday morning flames engulfed a home with no evidence of working smoke detectors on the 6600 block of Westmont.

One person, a female pre-teen, was transported to a local hospital for medical attention.

Fire Officials from Ensley, Bellview, Brent, Ferry Pass, Cantonment and Osceola responded.  Crews were able to extinguish the fire at 8:22 a.m. and realized the home was a total loss.

An investigation into the fire is being conducted by The Florida State Fire Marshal.

If your home does not have smoke detectors contact Escambia County Fire Rescue at 850-595-4376.

Residents in the Pensacola area can call 850-436-5200.

 

