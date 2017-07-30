Fatal Head-On Collision in Baldwin County

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) — Two Foley residents and one Bay Minette woman has died following a head-on vehicle collision on U.S. 90 at mile marker 52.

Around 11:40 p.m. Saturday, July 29th Zachary Dorman, 22-years old, was driving a 2014 Ford Fusion with Taneisha Scott, 21-years old, as a passenger.

Dorman collided head-on with a 2010 Dodge Challenger which was driven by Dana Bryars, 39-years old. All individuals were pronounced dead at the scene.

The collision is being investigated by Alabama State Troopers.