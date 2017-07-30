Deputies investigate explosion in McDonalds bathroom

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Authorities are investigating an explosion in a central Florida restaurant bathroom.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Ryan Olsson said in a news release on Sunday that deputies evacuated at McDonalds restaurant after the explosion.

Deputies found “moderate destruction” in the bathroom, and county fire crews were also on the scene to investigate.

No injuries were reported and no further information was immediately available.

The restaurant is located on Orange Blossom Trail in Lockhart.

