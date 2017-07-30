Baldwin County Deputy Injured After Chase and Crash with Suspect

Baldwin County, AL (WKRG)

Here’s a News release from the BCSO:

On July 29 at 100am a Baldwin County Sheriffs Deputy observed a White Ford truck run through the 4way stop at Co Rd 87 and Co Rd 32 at a very high rate of speed. The Deputy pursued the vehicle south on Co Rd 87 in an attempt to stop the vehicle.

The vehicle lost control north of US 98 and left the roadway. As the Deputy approached the vehicle attempted to head north and then rammed the Deputy head on. The suspect jumped from the vehicle and fled on foot.

The Deputy received head and shoulder injuries. He was transported to South Baldwin Hospital.

He has since been treated and released.

A K9 search for 3 hours was conducted with no success.

A suspect has been identified and is being sought.

He is Dennis Brandon Coburn a 21-year-old white male who lives in the Summerdale area.

Anyone with information on him should call the BCSO at 2519370202.