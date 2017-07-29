WATCH: Diver Cuts Fishing Line from Manta Ray Off Pensacola Coast

By Published:

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) — Meraki Diving uploaded GoPro video to YouTube Saturday, sharing the moment a diver helps a Manta Ray.

In the video, a Manta Ray approaches the diver and begins to slow down as it gets closer.  The diver soon notices fishing line stuck on the Ray’s mouth and decides to help.

The two swim together as the diver cuts the line, freeing the Manta Ray.  In the video, the Manta Ray quickly swims away once it is free and the fishing line is seen slowly floating away from the ray.

Meraki Diving posted that they were diving near Pensacola, Florida.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s