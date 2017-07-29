WATCH: Diver Cuts Fishing Line from Manta Ray Off Pensacola Coast

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) — Meraki Diving uploaded GoPro video to YouTube Saturday, sharing the moment a diver helps a Manta Ray.

In the video, a Manta Ray approaches the diver and begins to slow down as it gets closer. The diver soon notices fishing line stuck on the Ray’s mouth and decides to help.

The two swim together as the diver cuts the line, freeing the Manta Ray. In the video, the Manta Ray quickly swims away once it is free and the fishing line is seen slowly floating away from the ray.

Meraki Diving posted that they were diving near Pensacola, Florida.