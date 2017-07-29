UPDATE: Missing 9-Year-Old Girl Found Safe

UPDATE:
Missing child located safe.
ORIGINAL STORY:
MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) — Macon County and Alabama Sheriff’s Department is asking for assistance in locating a 9-year-old girl.
Neisha Howard was last seen around 4:00 p.m. on July 29, 2017.
Howard is described as,
- A black female
- Brown eyes
- Black hair
- 5’0
- Weighs 90 pounds
Neisha might be with her non-custodial mother, Jerlean Octavia Scott and an unknown white female heading toward Clear Water, Florida.
They may be traveling in a red SUV. If anyone has information regarding Neisha Howard contact Macon County Sheriff’s Department (334) 727-2500.