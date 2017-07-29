Man Suffering Heart-Attack Symptoms Medevaced from Boat

ST. ANDREWS BAY, Florida (WKRG) — A 51-year old man was transported to Panama City Marina for medical attention after being medevaced from a charter boat.

The Coast Guard received a call around 9:15 a.m. for a man experiencing heart attack-like symptoms.

He was aboard a 50-foot fishing vessel nine miles south of St. Andrews Bay, Florida on Saturday. A response boat crew was sent at 9:23 a.m. and arrived at 9:55 a.m.

The 51-year-old was transported to Bay Medical Center in Panama City, Florida and is in stable condition.