Homeless woman set on fire dies; man now faces murder charge

By Published:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – A homeless woman authorities say was set on fire last week while sleeping on a porch has died.

Multiple media outlets report 44-year-old Rachele Jarrett was asleep on a porch in West Virginia last week when 34-year-old Carl T. Magee III poured gasoline on her and set her on fire. Jarrett was taken to the burn unit of a local hospital where she died on Friday.

On Saturday, Charleston police upgraded the charges against Magee to first-degree murder and arson. WSAZ-TV reports Magee was arraigned on those charges Saturday morning, and his bond has been revoked. He is scheduled to be back in court Wednesday. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.

Police say Magee is from California and has been at a local homeless shelter recently.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

