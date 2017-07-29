HELP: Alabama Sheriff’s Department Looking for 9-Year Old Girl

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) — Macon County and Alabama Sheriff’s Department is asking for assistance in locating a 9-year-old girl.

Neisha Howard was last seen around 4:00 p.m. on July 29, 2017.

Howard is described as,

A black female

Brown eyes

Black hair

5’0

Weighs 90 pounds

Neisha might be with her non-custodial mother, Jerlean Octavia Scott and an unknown white female heading toward Clear Water, Florida.

They may be traveling in a red SUV. If anyone has information regarding Neisha Howard contact Macon County Sheriff’s Department (334) 727-2500.