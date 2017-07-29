Ex-prosecutor accused of embezzlement

LAFAYETTE, Ala. (AP) – A former Chambers County assistant district attorney has been arrested for allegedly embezzling $16,000 from a juvenile’s bank account he had conservatorship over.

Al.com reports Roland Lewis Sledge is facing two counts of first-degree theft of property. Sledge was arrested Thursday afternoon. A dispatcher at the jail Saturday said he’d been released but bond information was not available. It was unknown if he is represented by an attorney.

Court documents show Sledge allegedly took $6,000 from the child’s account on Feb. 11, 2016 and $10,000 on March 21, 2016.

Chambers County District Attorney Jeremy Duerr told reporters that he fired Sledge earlier this year after learning he was practicing cases while serving as a full-time employee.

Duerr has asked the attorney general’s office to recuse his office from the case.

