BREAKING: Prichard Police Chase Ends in Vehicle Collision

PRICHARD, Alabama (WKRG) — Prichard police are on the scene investigating a vehicle collision along Shelton Beach Road.

According to Prichard Police the incident started as a traffic stop after an officer realized the vehicle was stolen.

The traffic stop turned into a chase and ended in a vehicle collision.

Three suspects are in handcuffs at the scene, but two suspects fled the scene on foot into the woods. Injuries of the vehicle collision are unknown at this time.

