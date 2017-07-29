BREAKING: Prichard Police Chase Ends in Vehicle Collision and Arrest

UPDATE:

LaDarren Dixon of Mobile, was arrested in an allegedly stolen vehicle after a routine traffic stop. Mr. Dixon was pulled over after the car was reported stolen and seen by Prichard Police.

The victims of the car wreck were transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

Their injuires are unknown at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY:

PRICHARD, Alabama (WKRG) — Prichard police are on the scene investigating a vehicle collision at Highway 45 and Shelton Beach Road.

According to Prichard Police the incident started as a traffic stop after an officer realized the vehicle was stolen. A Prichard Officer attempted to pull over the driver of the stolen vehicle, the driver did stop; however, as the Officer exited his vehicle the driver drove away.

The traffic stop then turned into a chase and ended in a vehicle collision.

Two suspects were in handcuffs, but two suspects fled the scene on foot into the woods. Injuries of the vehicle collision are unknown at this time.

News Five’s Katarina Luketich is on the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.