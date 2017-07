UPDATE 8:24 am

According to a tweet from Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack, US 31 north of Perdido is closed because of the fire at Tiger-Sul. Drivers will need to use Interstate 65 to travel north.

BCSO will soon close US 31 north of Perdido due to a fire near Atmore. Plz use I65 for northbound travel. — Huey Hoss Mack (@hoss_mack) July 29, 2017

8:00 am

ATMORE, Alabama (WKRG) – Crews in Atmore are battling a fire at Tiger-Sul, a chemical company, on Highway 31. News 5 has a crew headed that way and will have updated information as it becomes available.