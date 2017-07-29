Authorities: FL Man robs bank, then gets naked and throws money

This photo provided by Broward County Sheriff’s Office shows Alexander Sperber. Authorities say they arrested Sperber, on Wednesday, July 26, 2017 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. , who they say robbed a bank, stripped naked and ran down the street throwing stolen money, a spectacle that he somehow thought would jump-start his career as a comedian. The FBI says the 25-year-old was charged with bank robbery. (Broward County Sheriff’s Office)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say they arrested a man who robbed a bank, stripped naked and ran down the street throwing stolen money — a spectacle that he somehow thought would jump-start his career as a comedian.

Instead, the FBI says 25-year-old Alexander Sperber is charged with bank robbery.

A federal complaint says the man told authorities he parked his car at the bank, made a gun motion with his hand and demanded money from the teller, who gave him about $4,700 in a bag. Officials say a red dye pack exploded, staining his clothes and a cast on his left wrist.

Sperber was taken to a hospital and found to be coherent and uninjured. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.

