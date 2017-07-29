AMC green-lights series based on satiric novel ‘Dietland’

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) – AMC says it’s green-lighted a new series, “Dietland,” based on the darkly satiric novel about a weight-obsessed society.

The show’s creator is Marti Noxon, whose credits include “Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce” and “UnReal.”

AMC said the show based on Sarai (sa-RAY) Walker’s novel will explore the emphasis on weight and beauty in a “bold, original and funny way.”

The main character of the 2015 novel “Dietland” is a 300-pound woman, Plum, who becomes involved with an underground group of radical women.

Noxon told a TV critics’ meeting Saturday that the series will be unlike anything else on TV.

The writer-producer said the series is for people who’re saying “enough” to “looks-ism,” sexism and racism, and being told that they don’t count.

The premiere date and casting for “Dietland” weren’t announced.

